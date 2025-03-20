Menu Explore
No Quranic verse on the cloth burnt during protest in Nagpur: Fadnavis

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 20, 2025 07:26 AM IST

The chief minister underscored that those who attacked the police will also face “the strictest action”. “All other things are forgivable but not attacks on police.” He also noted that since Monday’s clashes Nagpur has been peaceful

MUMBAI: While participating in a debate on budgetary allocations for the home department at the state Assembly on Wednesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis veered the discussion towards unrest in Nagpur after protests led by right wing groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Monday. He quelled rumours, which ran rife at the time, that a green cloth placed on a symbolic grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was inked with Quranic verses before it was set on fire, which allegedly led to the communal riots. Fadnavis said, “Police did not find any Quranic verse on the green cloth. Some people deliberately circulated messages to that effect which disturbed the law and order.”

Thane, India - January ,20, 2024: On January 22, the idol of Lord Rama will be installed in the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Ramayana festival is being celebrated by Thane BJP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seen addressing the BJP workers at Goandevi ground ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, January ,20, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
Thane, India - January ,20, 2024: On January 22, the idol of Lord Rama will be installed in the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Ramayana festival is being celebrated by Thane BJP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seen addressing the BJP workers at Goandevi ground ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, January ,20, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

“Whatever happened two days ago was a planned incident by a few people. I am not blaming any community. We did not find any ‘Ayat’ (Quranic verse) on the cloth. It was verified from all angles by magnifying the videos and pictures of the protest,” the chief minister said. He added that those found involved in spreading rumours will face action. “Some of them have already been caught,” he said, informing the Lower House.

The chief minister underscored that those who attacked the police will “be dug out from their graves”. “All other things are forgivable but not attacks on police,” he said. He also noted that since Monday’s clashes Nagpur has been peaceful. “It’s a city where no communal riots have taken place since 1992.”

Meanwhile, Pravin Datke, MLA of Nagpur Central, called attention to the alleged case of molestation of a woman police officer who was on duty at the time of the clashes.

“The mob that resorted to stone-pelting and arson tried to undress the woman police officer, as she was trying to control the violence. She has lodged a complaint today and we have submitted the CCTV footage to the police. I would urge the state government and home minister for the strict action against the accused,” he said.

