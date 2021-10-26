No recovery, no consumption: Mukul Rohatgi says Aryan Khan wrongly arrested

Former attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s jailed son Aryan in the drugs seizure case, said on Tuesday, the junior Khan was not a customer on the Goa-bound cruise from where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) caught him following a raid and that he was only invited as a guest.

Arguing before Justice Nitin Sambre in the Bombay High court, Rohatgi said there was no recovery of drugs from Aryan, nor any medical test conducted or consumption of drugs found -- hence, there was no occasion to arrest his client.

“No recovery, no consumption, I submit I am wrongly arrested," the former AG said on behalf of the star-son.

“Penalty is for consumption or carrying it. I don't have it, possession of somebody else can't be my possession. Unless it is in my knowledge.”

Rohatgi further said controversy was rebounding Aryan Khan and urged that he be kept away from the same. He further said Aryan had no allegation against any NCB officer or had nothing to do with any political personality.

“Controversy is rebounding on on me. Kindly keep me away from me this. I have a great great case to argue. I don't want to go with the political personality or the NCB officers. I am concerned with my case,” the veteran lawyer said.

The former AG and team of senior lawyers flew down to the country's financial capital on Tuesday to join an already massive group of legal eyes, including Amit Desai and senior advocate Satish Manshinde.

Rohatgi said that Aryan was a 23-year-old boy having completed his graduation in California and returning to the country since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“Aryan was not a customer on the cruise, he was invited as a guest. Aryan was invited by a man called as Gaba, who knew the organisers,” the former AG.

Stating that the submission made before the NDPS were inadmissible, Rohatgi said, "What somebody is having in his shoes can't be a conscious possession. They have to prove that I knew about it."

The senior lawyer said the NCB's statement that they had recovered WhatsApp chats from Aryan's phone for years 2018, 2019, 2020, but none were regarding the said cruise party. “It is important to note they are not regarding the cruise party which started on October 2,” he said.