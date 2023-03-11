No respite from toll as MMRDA gets rights post 2027

Mumbai: There is no end in sight as far as paying toll goes for residents of Mumbai. The toll at the five entry/exit points to the city, which was to be collected till 2027, will now be extended further as the state government has handed over the right to collect toll to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Since 2002 till now, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has been collecting toll for the construction and maintenance of 55 flyovers in Mumbai through its appointed contractor. It will continue to do so till 2027 after which the rights will be handed over to MMRDA.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also chairman of MMRDA, on Friday with an aim to provide a revenue source for MMRDA to fund its infrastructure projects. Funding for several infrastructure projects was approved in the ₹28,704 crore annual budget of the MMRDA. It includes a tunnel from Orange Gate in south Mumbai to Marine Drive, extension of eastern freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane by way of elevated road, two coastal roads in Thane city along the Thane creek and extension of Metro line 6 (Thane-Kalyan) upto Ulhasnagar. The MMRDA has also proposed to build Mumbai Eye, a cantilever observation wheel on the lines of London Eye at Bandra Reclamation.

MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “We have to finance our projects and we have limited funds for the same. We will take over the rights of toll collection from 2027. The quantum of the toll collection and money to be charged will be decided later but we will ensure that traffic is seamless.”

Meanwhile, the budget cleared in the meeting headed by Shinde include approval for new projects as well as allocation for several projects that are about to take off. The proposal to build a 3.8-km long tunnel to provide vehicular connectivity between Orange Gate-Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive on Mumbai Coastal Road was approved in the meeting. This project will reduce traffic congestion in south Mumbai. The authority also approved a revised estimate for the 42-km sea bridge between Versova and Virar which is expected to be completed by 2030. It approved allocation of ₹3,000 crore for the construction of twin tunnel between Thane and Borivali which will drastically reduce travel time between western suburbs and Thane.

The authority also intends to revive the plan to construct a Mumbai Eye at Bandra Reclamation, an observation wheel along the lines of London Eye. MMRDA has been appointed the project implementation agency to study the technical feasibility and implementation. Earlier attempts to build this project at various places by the Mumbai civic body have failed.

Several infrastructure projects in Thane and Kalyan belt were also approved in the meeting. Significantly, Shinde represents Thane city while his MP son Shrikant represents Kalyan parliamentary constituency. Two coastal roads along the Thane creek -Anand Nagar to Saket and Balkum to Gaimukh - were approved. A provision of ₹1,000 crore has been made for the same in the budget. Shinde also cleared the extension of Chheda Nagar flyover from Ghatkopar to Thane. A ₹100 crore traffic improvement project would be taken up at Teen Hath Naka junction on eastern express highway, which is prone to traffic congestion. In order to reduce the cement concrete element at metro stations, the MMRDA plans to have hardened bamboos on periphery of metro stations.

The authority has decided to extend the Thane-Kalyan metro line 6 to Ulhasnagar. This project will be extended upto Khadakpada in Phase-I and up to Ulhasnagar in phase 2. This extension will benefit the citizens of Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur and surrounding areas, who now solely depend on suburban trains.

To improve the connectivity in the upcoming Palghar area, the MMRDA will take up development works worth ₹1,000 crore to reduce traffic congestion between Thane and Palghar districts. Other projects cleared include a bypass road for Kalyan for ₹150 crore, a connector road between MTHL and Mumbai-Pune Expressway for ₹200 crore.

Srinivas said, “Our focus is to improve seamless connectivity in MMR. The MMRDA will undertake important regional connectivity projects such as the Versova-Virar sea bridge and Thane-Borivali twin tunnels. Along with infrastructure projects, MMRDA will develop India’s 1st Giant Observation Wheel.”

