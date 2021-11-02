Nobody has the guts…: Malik's swipe at Fadnavis over his underworld link remark

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis after he said on Monday he will provide evidence of Malik's involvement with the underworld after Diwali. Referring to Fadnavis's claims, Malik asked him not to wait and go ahead in exposing his links with the underworld.

“It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections.I spent 62 years of my life in this city. Nobody has the guts to point fingers and say that I have underworld connections,” news agency ANI quoted Nawab Malik, the Nationalist Congress Party leader, as saying.

Devendra Fadnavis' rebuttal came after Nawab Malik said there was a link between the former Maharastra chief minister and a drug peddler called Jaydeep Rana, who also enjoyed good relations with Fadnavis.

Malik also further alleged that Rana funded an album named ‘Mumbai River Anthem’ which was sung by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. The album was released in February 2018.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis on Monday said, "There are no relations between Jaydeep Rana with me or my wife. Those who have relations with the underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass.

Amruta Fadnavis also hit back at Nawab Malik on Monday after he posted a photograph of her with the alleged drug peddler, saying it was the River March NGO that had roped in the man in question. She called for converting the “bigde Nawab energy into sudhre Nawab”. She also said that questions should be directed at "bigde Nawab's "boss or super boss".