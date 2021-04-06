Non-teaching staff to report to work on alternate days: MU

Almost three weeks after the University of Mumbai of asked non-teaching staff to report physically, it has now asked staff to report on alternate days. In a circular issued on April 1, the university has asked class 1 and 2 officers to report at 100% attendance on alternate days. Class 3 and 4 officers have been asked to attend office at 50% attendance, in view of rising Covid-19 cases. This is applicable until April 25.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) on Monday said that some colleges had called faculty members to campus despite the state government guidelines to keep schools and colleges shut.

“It is very clearly mentioned in the guidelines that school and colleges are closed. Despite this, it has been observed that some principals are forcing the staff members to come to colleges. If the guidelines are not followed, we will file complaints to Local Police Station, Collector and all authority,” said Subhash Athavale, general secretary, MUCTA.

A senior official from the university said, “The guidelines said schools and colleges will remain shut for students. The university has also issued a circular for non-teaching staff. Faculty members may be called to complete preparatory work for upcoming summer semester exams.” All teaching is being done online.”

“No faculty member has been called to campus. Only non-technical staff reported for duty. We are working on a schedule and will only call emergency staff to campus on a rotation basis,” said Manju Pathak, principal, CHM College, Ulhasnagar.