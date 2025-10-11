Norms diluted for high-rises up to 180m

Mumbai: The state government has simplified the process for approval of high-rise buildings in the city measuring up to 180 metres. As per the modified Development Control and Promotional Rules (DCPR), 2034, notified on Friday, the municipal commissioner can clear proposals for high rises up to 180 metres on plots measuring 2,000 square metres or more, provided project proponents submit the structural design and geo-technical report certified by two experts from designated government-run institutions. Buildings taller than 120 metres were earlier subject to approval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s High Rise Committee (HT PHOTO)

In the construction industry, one storey corresponds to roughly 3.5 metres. Buildings taller than 120 metres were earlier subject to approval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s High Rise Committee, based on stability of the structure, design and adequate fire safety measures.

The notification regarding the rule change was issued by the urban development department on Friday, overlooking concerns raised by the civic body, the Urban Design Research Institute and others. The decision was taken to enhance the ease of doing business, following repeated demands from builders, officials said.

According to the notification, the BMC commissioner can now clear proposals for buildings measuring between 120 and 180 metres, provided project proponents submit a geo technical report certified by two experts from the Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay, the Sardar Patel College of Engineering in Andheri, and the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in Matunga.

The municipal commissioner shall constitute a technical committee for buildings higher than 180 metres or those having a slenderness ratio of nine or more irrespective of the height, the notification further stated.

Slenderness ratio refers to the ratio of a building’s height to its width.

Manoj Daisaria, former president of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association, welcomed the development, saying one of the key hurdles in approvals had been removed and it would speed up approvals by 90 days.

“Mumbai has a lot of tall structures. The quality of construction has improved drastically, so has structural design,” he said. “When I started practicising as an architect in 1982, buildings measuring 24 metres were considered high rises. Now, 40 years later, 180 metres is considered high-rise. This is only thanks to technology.”

Former chief fire officer of Mumbai fire brigade, Hemant Parab, said builders would have to install robust fire fighting systems inside high-rises to ensure safety.

“Our aerial ladder platforms can go up to 90 metres. Since Mumbai is a coastal city and there is high wind velocity, internal fire-fighting is the only way to deal with emergencies,” he said.

Former municipal commissioner Subodh Kumar said builders are more experienced nowadays and better technologies are available.

“Builders carry risk to themselves if they are careless,” he said.

Anuradha Parmar of UDRI said they and other organisations had raised objections to the rule change.

“There was a significant jump in height restriction from the 1991 DP to the 2034 DP. Now, they have increased it by another 60 metres now by way of mere notification,” Parmar said.

The 1991 DP had a height restriction of 70 metres while in the 2034 DP, the figure was raised to 120 metres.