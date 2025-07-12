Not a single religious structure has loudspeaker in Mumbai, says CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Friday that the city has been made loudspeaker-free. The police have removed 1,608 loudspeakers from religious structures in Mumbai alone. Out of these, 1,149 were used in mosques, 48 in temples, 10 in churches, four in gurudwaras and 147 in other religious establishments. Thane, India - May 04, 2022: A general view of a loudspeaker atop a mosque in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 04, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

He was responding to a debate over complaints made by BJP legislators about the daily use of loudspeakers in the state and police inaction. The law is equal for all and appeasement of any community must stop, said BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar.

In his response, Fadnavis said, “Not a single religious structure has a loudspeaker in Mumbai.” The government has formulated a standard operating procedure for removing loudspeakers, which is being implemented across the state. He added that a compliance report was presented to the Bombay High Court, which was pleased with the action. “We have started this in all districts in the state. A total of 3,367 loudspeakers have been removed from all the religious structures.”

The police harmoniously removed all loudspeakers from religious structures in the last few months and registered no cases against anyone while doing so, he said. “There is no resistance from any community. However, if someone resists or tries to reinstall, then the law will take its course.” To curb illegal use, he said the government plans to hold the local police station accountable if a religious structure in their jurisdiction is found to have an illegally installed loudspeaker.

NCP legislator Sana Malik pointed out that the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules (2000), which regulate noise levels and protect citizens from excessive noise, is outdated and needs revision. “The ambient noise level is much more than what was determined in the rules in 1986. I request the state to recommend a revision in it,” she said.

The CM agreed and stated that the state would make such a recommendation to the central government, which could then amend the relevant law. “I agree with her point. The ambient noise level is very low in the rules. The government will conduct a study and make a recommendation based on its findings,” Fadnavis told the state assembly.

He also assured the House that the police would not harass the pandals for using loudspeakers during the Ganeshotsav and other festivals as long as they abide by the decibel rules. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray made this request.