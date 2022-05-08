'Not at all political': Sena’s Raut on Aaditya Thackeray Ayodhya visit in June
- Aditya Thackeray has visited Ayodhya twice with Uddhav Thackeray in recent years — November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020. This will mark his third visit to Ayodhya.
With Ayodhya at the centre of politics once again - this time in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said preparations have begun in the Uttar Pradesh city - considered the birthplace of Lord Ram - for the welcoming of his party members. “Aaditya Thackeray will go to Ayodhya on June 10 along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country and will seek blessings there,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He clarified the visit is “not at all political, it's for our faith”.
Aditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister for tourism and environment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had announced his visit to Ayodhya a few days ago after his uncle and MNS chief Raj Thackeray said he would visit Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram’s blessings.
Aditya Thackeray has visited Ayodhya twice with Uddhav Thackeray in recent years — November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020. This will mark his third visit to Ayodhya.
Also read | Ayodhya new focal point of political feud between Shiv Sena and MNS
Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen if the seers’ welcome for both the leaders will be alike.
“The Shiv Sena has shunned the ideology of the party founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray. It is no more a proponent of Hindutva. Instead, the party is pursuing the policy of Muslim appeasement,” Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, had said earlier.
“Of late, Raj Thackeray has changed his politics. His politics is no more based on anti-North Indian rhetoric. He is occupying the political space left vacant by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra politics,” said Sharad Sharma, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional spokesperson who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.
Also read | Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews on-going development works
“Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya. Aditya Thackeray is also welcome. But Shiv Sena is no more the same which it used to be under late Balasaheb Thackeray,” added Sharma.
On Monday, Raj Thackeray's MNS had put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai, appealing to people to join the party chief on his visit to Ayodhya on June 5.
The posters, written in Hindi, read, "Jai Shri Ram. Dharmada nahi main bhi dharm abhimani. Chalo Ayodhya (loosely translated, it meant - ‘Jai Shri Ram. I am not religious for goodness' sake. I am a religious person. Let's go to Ayodhya.)"
-
43% of donors in paediatric liver transplants are mothers: Apollo Hospital
New Delhi: At least 43% of the donors in paediatric liver transplants in the national capital are the mothers of the patients, an assessment by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has shown. On March 25, eight-year-old Anshika was admitted to the hospital with pulmonary liver disease and Wilson's disease. Wilson's disease is a rare inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in your liver, brain and other vital organs.
-
Portals of Badrinath shrine opened, first prayers held on behalf of PM Modi
The portals of Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district were opened on Sunday morning in the presence of around 15,000 pilgrims and the first prayers were held in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare and good health of all. The shrine was decked up with 20 quintals of flowers, brought from Rishikesh. The portals of all the Char Dhams are now open. The ritual of opening the portals started at 4 am.
-
Covid-19 Updates on May 8: 155 new cases, no fatality in Bengaluru
Bengaluru urban district reported 155 new Covid-19 infections accounting for the majority of cases reported in the state on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases as per the Health Department. 103 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka state has witnessed a total of 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities on Saturday.
-
Karnataka will be a hub for EV manufacturers: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will ensure that the state becomes the top destination for the foreign and national investors. On Saturday, the Chief Minister spoke to ANI after he participated in a programme where the international automobile giant Toyota signed an agreement to invest ₹4800 crore in the state. Bommai said the government is quietly working on various sectors which can attract investors in a big way.
-
Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)
If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics