Not getting salary ever since change in govt: Nawab Malik

Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has complained that ever since the new government come in power in Maharashtra his salary as a legislator has not been paid for want of compliance. The special PMLA court has allowed him to sign certain documents to raise his grievance with the state legislature and get his salary released.

“Due to change in the government, his salary is not being credited to his account. It requires necessary compliance which could not be carried as he is in judicial custody,” Malik’s lawyers had informed the court last week.

It was claimed, that earlier the salary would be credited in his account in the capacity of a cabinet minister. In the month of June 2022, the state government changed (when Eknath Shinde – Devendra Fadnavis-combine came to power) and due to aforesaid reason, Malik seized to be a minister. His lawyer also informed the court that some compliances were required to be made because of change in the scenario, which could not be completed, as Malik was in judicial custody.

Malik had therefore pleaded the court to allow him to sign the requisite documents so that he could make necessary compliances. The court allowed to sign him with a condition to not misuse the liberty.

Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 in connection with a money-laundering case registered by them on February 14 against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. The money-laundering case in turn was based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022, against the fugitive gangster and his close associates.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister is accused of usurping a three-acre prime plot in Kurla with the help of Haseena Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim. His bail plea was rejected by the special PMLA court after which he has moved the plea before the Bombay court, where it is pending for hearing.

The 63-year-old is undergoing treatment at CritiCare Hospital in Kurla since May 17 this year after suffering from several renal complications.

