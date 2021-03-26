Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker passes away in Mumbai
Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Anil Dharker started the Tata Literature Live nine years back and today it is one of India’s most prestigious litfests(Aalok Soni)

Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live! died here on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said.

Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.

Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt.

Expressing grief over Dharkers demise, columnist Bachi Karkaria tweeted: "Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil."

