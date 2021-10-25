Now, NCB witness Kiran Gosavi says will surrender soon, cops have no info yet

Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in in the drugs-on-cruise case, and against whom his former aide and another witness has levelled extortion charges, said on Monday evening that he would soon surrender outside Maharashtra and everything would become clear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, police said they were still searching for Gosavi and would share information once they had any.

In news ever since clicking a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the agency’s custody, Gosavi, also a private detective, said he was being threatened and receiving calls over the star son’s arrest in the drugs case.

Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to be a former driver/bodyguard of Gosavi, has claimed ₹25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and others, including the private detective, to let off Aryan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship about a demand of ₹25 crore and "to settle at ₹18 crore as they have to give ₹8 crore to Sameer Wankhede (the zonal director of NCB)”.

Also read | Aryan Khan case: NCB replies to 'extortion' allegation, Nawab Malik says SIT should probe

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gosavi said, “False allegations. They fabricated stories and are changing directions (of the probe). It was I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest. I received phone calls. I'm surrendering in half an hour outside Maharashtra. Everything will be clear.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Satish Govekar, ACP Faraskhana division of the Pune Police, said a case had been registered and one of the two accused had been arrested, while search was on for the other, Gosavi.

“A case was registered with Faraskhana PS. Out of two accused in the case, we have arrested one accused. There's news about accused Kiran Gosavi in the media, we're still searching for him. As and when we get more information, we will share with you,” he said, adding that details about his location cannot be disclosed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our teams are still investigating the matter and we don't have any information about his surrender yet,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON