Now, row over Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in legislature

Mumbai: The politics over statues continues in the state and now the idol of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of the state legislature is on the agenda after the MLAs demanded to change the existing statue, which according to them is not in symmetry.

BJP MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale, who is a descendant of King Shivaji, raised the issue of the size and symmetry of the statue on the legislature premises. He argued that the size of the king’s statue and throne is not in proper proportion and demanded that it should be replaced.

“The statue of Shivaji Maharaj is not in proper size and shape. The size of the throne on which Maharaj is sitting is much bigger than the size of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. The symmetry between the throne and the Shivaji Maharaj statue is not proper. Besides, there is not enough space on the plinth of the statue.” said Bhosale.

This is the 350th year of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj who became Chatrapati or emperor on June 6, 1674. After Bhosale’s demand, Narvekar constituted a committee comprising himself and the deputy chairperson of the legislative council, chief minister Eknath Shinde, leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, former chairperson of the legislative council Ramraje Nimbalkar and Bhosale. The first meeting of the committee will be held on Monday.

“The committee will look into all aspects of the statue, including the height as well as the width and then finalise the new details of the statue. The new statue will also have the same concept that Maharaj is sitting on the throne, but it will be in proper size and symmetry,” he said.