Relaxation in HSC score for JEE Main one-time measure: NTA to HC

The National Testing Authority (NTA) on Friday informed the Bombay high court that the requirement of 75% marks in HSC to appear for JEE Main had been in force since 2017 but was relaxed during the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 because the board exams were cancelled owing to the pandemic.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the relaxation was lifted in the 2023-24 academic year, and the students were informed about it well in advance, NTA director Binod Kumar Sahu said in an affidavit, which was filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging the decision. “So, if a student had scored less than 75%, they could have opted for class improvement.”

The PIL, filed by Anubha Sahai, claimed that students who had passed the HSC exams in 2020-21 and 2021-2022 were assessed based on their performances in previous examinations. The marks were not a true reflection of their actual ability, she claimed.

A division bench of acting chief justice SV Gangapurwala and justice SV Marne had on April 24 asked the NTA to file its reply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The affidavit said, “The relaxation was a one-time measure and was only applicable in 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 and it was conveyed to the candidates through public notices.”

The JEE Apex Board (JAB) had on December 12, 2022, finalised the new eligibility criteria and the NTA later announced its implementation from the 2023-24 academic year, it said. “The 75% minimum marks or being in top 20 percentiles in HSC exams was a conscious, well-considered and sound policy decision taken with the approval of the JAB.”

Ruling out the possibility of a “third session” of JEE Main exam in May, the NTA said it was unsustainable and the prayer for the same should be rejected.

Conducting another session would have an adverse effect on the entire academic calendar, and all the subsequent activities, including admissions and counselling rounds, would be delayed thereby eventually affecting the academic activities thereafter, the affidavit said. “Besides, holding JEE Main is a huge logistical exercise... which entails colossal costs of manpower.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JEE Main is the qualifying examination for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs.