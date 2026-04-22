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OBC groups question exclusion from first-phase Census form

The 33-point enumeration form used for the initial phase includes a question on whether a person belongs to Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST), but does not mention OBCs

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:40 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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Mumbai: Why has the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category been excluded from the first-phase Census enumeration form, OBC organisations have asked, raising doubt over the Centre’s intent just as the exercise is about to begin in the state from May. The groups have written to Union home minister Amit Shah and the Registrar General of Census seeking clarity on the issue.

OBC groups question exclusion from first-phase Census form

The 33-point enumeration form used for the initial phase includes a question on whether a person belongs to Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST), but does not mention OBCs. The omission has triggered concern among OBC groups as the question on point number 12, is conceived as the caste based census.

“Amit Shah in his recent speech in Lok Sabha has clarified that the caste based census will be conducted in the second phase to be held next year…But the 33-point enumeration form has asked if the head of the family is from SC or ST or other communities. If this is not the caste census then why this question has been incorporated and why the OBC has been excluded if the caste census is announced anyway,” said Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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