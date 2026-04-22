Mumbai: Why has the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category been excluded from the first-phase Census enumeration form, OBC organisations have asked, raising doubt over the Centre’s intent just as the exercise is about to begin in the state from May. The groups have written to Union home minister Amit Shah and the Registrar General of Census seeking clarity on the issue.

OBC groups question exclusion from first-phase Census form

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The 33-point enumeration form used for the initial phase includes a question on whether a person belongs to Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST), but does not mention OBCs. The omission has triggered concern among OBC groups as the question on point number 12, is conceived as the caste based census.

“Amit Shah in his recent speech in Lok Sabha has clarified that the caste based census will be conducted in the second phase to be held next year…But the 33-point enumeration form has asked if the head of the family is from SC or ST or other communities. If this is not the caste census then why this question has been incorporated and why the OBC has been excluded if the caste census is announced anyway,” said Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajurkar said the development has revived doubts given past assurances that never materialised. He cited the 2011 exercise under the Manmohan Singh-led government and a 2019 assurance by then home minister Rajnath Singh, both of which, he said, did not result in a caste-based census. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajurkar said the development has revived doubts given past assurances that never materialised. He cited the 2011 exercise under the Manmohan Singh-led government and a 2019 assurance by then home minister Rajnath Singh, both of which, he said, did not result in a caste-based census. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Now the Modi cabinet has cleared the proposal of the caste based census, but the enumeration form has created doubts,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now the Modi cabinet has cleared the proposal of the caste based census, but the enumeration form has created doubts,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior Mantralaya official said the OBC category is likely to be included in the second phase. “The SC and ST columns have always been part of the Census due to constitutional provisions. The caste-based enumeration in the next phase will have details of every caste in all categories,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior Mantralaya official said the OBC category is likely to be included in the second phase. “The SC and ST columns have always been part of the Census due to constitutional provisions. The caste-based enumeration in the next phase will have details of every caste in all categories,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan ...Read More Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. Read Less

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