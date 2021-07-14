Ola-Uber cab rates hiked by 15% in Mumbai

Amid the continuous increase in fuel prices in the city since May 3, mobile phone application-based cab aggregators Uber and Ola have also hiked their fares by 15%. The hike in fares of both app-based taxis has been done across different states in India, corresponding to the rise in fuel rates.

Officials from both companies said their drivers demanded an increase due to the constant hike in fuel prices. Mumbai has one of the highest fuel prices in India — one litre of petrol was priced at ₹107.20, while one litre of diesel was available at ₹97.29. Compressed natural gas (CNG), too, has seen a hike in price.

“The demand for rise in fares by drivers started in May when fuel prices were increasing across the country. The increase in fuel prices was studied and then the fares were increased.” said officials from Ola and Uber, who requested anonymity.

Both Uber and Ola refused to comment on the fare hike in Mumbai and the new fare structure.

Passengers have complained about the hike in fares. “I travel between Byculla and Chinchpokli at Rs30, but when I booked an Ola cab on Wednesday, I had to pay Rs45. The hike is not justified as there has been an increase in prices of everyday products.” said Anil Jain, a Byculla resident. “I have noticed an increase in fare prices of both Ola and Uber. Last week, I had booked a cab from Thane to Nariman Point and the rate was around Rs550. Later, towards the end of the week when I tried booking, the fare was Rs900.” said Savita Yadav, a 34-year-old Thane resident.

The drivers, however, have stated that there has been only a minimal increase. “If passengers are noticing an increase in fares at present, that could be because of rainfall. During rainfall, there are fewer vehicles on the road. The increase in fare is minimal and is not going to help drivers substantially.” said an Uber cab driver, who did not want to be named.