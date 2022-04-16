Olive Ridleys tagged in Maharashtra travel to coastal waters in Gujarat, Karnataka
Mumbai: Of the four Olive Ridley turtles being monitored by the state forest department through radio tracking devices, two have exited the state’s coastal waters in the past week, entering Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively. The two turtles have covered a combined distance of close to 350kms away from their nesting sites.
In all, five turtles have been fitted with platform transmitter terminals (PTTs) this year, allowing researchers to monitor their migratory paths after laying their nests on the Maharashtra coast. Prathama and Savani were the first to be tagged on January 25, followed by Vanasharee, Laxmi and Rewa in February.
While Vanashree and Laxmi have not ventured too far from their nesting sites and are still roving in nearshore waters in the state, Prathama has ventured into deeper waters near Diu in Gujarat, more than 250kms away. Rewa, on the other hand, is moving southwards and was last located around about 150kms away from her nesting beach. The location is around 80kms from Mangalore. It is suspected that the turtles may be heading toward the Middle East and Sri Lanka, respectively.
Researchers had lost contact with the fifth turtle, Laxmi, around March 12. It is suspected that the PPT device may have malfunctioned, or that the turtle may have died. “We believe that the turtles are waiting in shallow waters for the ocean currents to become favourable for their onward journey, either toward Sri Lanka and the Lakshadweep or towards Oman and the Somali coastline. We will also be able to track their journey back to Maharashtra later this year once nesting season begins around November,” said Harshal Karve, a marine biologist with the Mangrove Foundation, who is working on this project.
While satellite monitoring of Olive Ridleys -- whose conservation status has been assessed as ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) -- has been previously carried out on India’s east coast which sees mass nesting populations, this marks the first time such a study has been commissioned in the west, where the nesting populations of these turtles are sporadic. The study received approval in October 2020, during the third governing body meeting of the Mangrove Foundation.
According to the state forest department’s mangrove cell, under which the Mangrove Foundation works as an autonomous, registered society, approximately 600 Olive Ridley turtles find their way to nesting sites across prominent beaches in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts of Maharashtra every winter. Olive Ridleys are found in warm tropical parts of the Indian and Pacific oceans, travelling thousands of kilometres into the deep water, and only the females return to the original breeding sites within a minimum of two years.
Maharashtra reports 69 new Covid cases with one death
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 69 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death in the city. The positivity rate of the state was 0.28%. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 44 cases. This took the city's tally to 1,057,745 and toll to 19,562. There are currently 681 active patients across the state of which Mumbai tops with 341 patients, followed by Pune with 187 active patients and Thane with 50. The hospitalisation rate is 0.05%.
Kirit Somaiya: Why was no action taken against Pravin Kalme?
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday questioned inaction against Pravin Kalme against whom an FIR has been filed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority for allegedly stealing government documents from the office. The BJP leader alleged that Kalme, who runs an NGO named 'Earth', was an associate of state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.
BJP, MNS play politics over ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ chants
Mumbai: Politics over the 'Hanuman Chalisa' chants heated up in Maharashtra on Friday, as Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders promised to recite the prayer over loudspeakers outside temples across the state on Saturday to celebrate the birth of Hindu god, Hanuman, even as some made communally-coloured comments about the use of loudspeakers outside mosques to recite the Azaan, a call to prayer in the Islam faith.
Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues
A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday. The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life. His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office.
Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Friday. The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
