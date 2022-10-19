Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron in 15 days, most cases mild

Maharashtra sees 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron in 15 days, most cases mild

Published on Oct 19, 2022 07:32 PM IST

Omicron sub-variant: An official said 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district.

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT News Desk

Maharastra reported at least 18 cases of the XBB sub-variant of Omicron in the first two weeks of , the health department said on Wednesday.

An official said 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district.

A PTI article, quoting the official, said the figures were confirmed from the latest lab reports from INSACOG.

Pune has also reported one case each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 sub-variants. These cases are from September 24 to October 11.

All these cases are so far mild, primary information suggested, adding that 15 of these cases (18 of XBB and one each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20) were vaccinated against Covid-19. Information on the rest five cases is yet to be received.

The BQ.1 case in Pune is of mild variety and has a history of travel to the United States.

"Genetic mutations are part of the natural life cycle of the virus and there is no need to be concerned about this but to take appropriate precautions for Covid-19 containment," it said.

