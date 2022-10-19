Covid-19: Ex-AIIMS boss cautions against new Omicron variants, says situation is different

A senior health expert has appealed for caution in the wake of the emergence of sub-variants of the fast-spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus disease.

Randeep Guleria, the former director of AIIMS, Delhi, said the “new variants have the tendency to mutate”. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that however, the “situation is different now”.

“Earlier there was no vaccination, but people are vaccinated now and have developed immunity against the virus,” he said.

Also read: Covid-19: Here’s all we know about Omicron variants and their spread in India

Besides the advisory on masks, Guleria urged high-risk groups and elderly people to avoid going out due to the risk of the spread of the infection. “If you're going out and especially in crowded places then you must wear a mask. High-risk groups, elderly people should avoid going out because there are high chances of spreading infection,” he said.

According to the health expert, the chances of hospitalisation and ICU admissions are low.

Also read: Rise of Covid cases expected during winter: Experts

On Tuesday, India reported its first case of BQ.1 of Covid-19 – one of Omicron's sub-variants in Maharashtra. The Omicron strain – which was believed to be responsible for the third wave of infections in the country – is widely considered a mild but fast-spreading variant.

Maharashtra has also reported India's first case of XBB - a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75 - which is also known to be a fast-spreading variant.

Later in the day, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the country. It was decided at the meeting that the rule on masks and Covid-appropriate behavior will continue across India.

The health minister also directed officials to focus on the effective implementation of surveillance strategy and strengthening genome sequencing for early detection of variants.

(With inputs from ANI)