Covid: With Omicron variants on rise, mask protocol to remain in force in India

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting on Tuesday on the coronavirus situation in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive to decide on the future course of actions.

In the wake of emergence of sub-variants of the fast-spreading Omicron strain, it was decided at the meeting that the rule on masks and Covid-appropriate behaviour will continue across the country.

The meeting was be attended by top officials, including Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul, chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) NK Arora and Department of Biotechnology secretary Rajesh S Gokhale.

Among states, Maharashtra has recorded a 17.7 per cent rise in coronavirus cases compared to last week, according to a bulletin shared by the health department.

The western state has also reported new Covid cases, including the XBB, a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant, which has been detected in some other parts of the country, including Kerala.

Besides, Maharashtra reported cases from other sub-variants of Omicron- BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variant, which was detected for the first time in India on Monday from the sample of a patient in Pune.

XBB, a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75, is a fast-spreading variant, that is said to have caused a spike across Singapore recently.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department report, the XBB, has a growth advantage over BA.2.75 and evasive immune properties.

According to reports, with sufficient stock of anti-Covid vaccines available at the Centre as well as states, the health ministry has decided against procuring more Covid vaccines as of now and has surrendered nearly 85 per cent of the 2022-23 budget allocation for inoculation purposes to the finance ministry.

The health ministry has said the cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 219.33 crore. While a majority of the adult population in the country have been inoculated with at least the first dose, the numbers have fallen among the younger population.

(With agency inputs)

