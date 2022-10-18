Covid-19: Here’s all we know about Omicron variants and their spread in India

India on Tuesday reported its first case of BQ.1 of Covid-19 – one of Omicron's sub-variants. The case was detected in Maharashtra at a time when the state is witnessing a fresh surge in cases. The rise in the daily tally of infections across the country has largely remained stable (below 3k-mark) so far.

The Omicron strain – which was believed to be responsible for the third wave of infections in the country – is widely considered a mild but fast-spreading variant of Covid-19. However, two of the descendants of Omicron's BA.5 subvariant – BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 – are described as dangerous as they are said to evade the interventions available against Covid-19. They are also believed to be behind over 10 per cent of all active cases in the United States.

Earlier in the day, the Centre chaired a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive to decide on the future course of action. During the meeting, which came in the wake of the emergence of a sub-variant of the Omicron strain, it was decided that the rule on masks and Covid-appropriate behaviour will continue to remain in force.

Here is the list of Omicron variants and subvariants said to be spreading across the country:

BQ.1: India’s first case of Omicron subvariant BQ.1 was detected during genome sequencing of a Pune resident’s sample, the Maharashtra health department said, adding that high-risk patients should follow precautions.

Omicron BF.7: First detected in Northwest China, the sub-variant has been responsible for the recent surge in the country. It has also been detected in the United States, UK, Australia and Belgium among other countries.

One case of Omicron BF.7 – detected by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre – also came to light from India, a report in LiveMint said.

This strain can dodge antibodies from earlier infection or vaccinations.

XBB variant: Maharashtra has reported cases of XBB, a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant. Genome sequencing of a September batch of samples from Pune showed that at least 5% of them were of XBB recombinant. This variant has also been found in West Bengal and Odisha

XBB is a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sub-lineages that emerged as one of the prominent strains in Singapore. It is being monitored by the government.

Other variants of Omicron detected in the country include BA.2.3.20.

India's first Omicron cases were reported in two men in Karnataka who had tested positive for the strain - then the new variant of concern – in December last year. “Two cases of Omicron have been found positive: a 66-year-old male, and a 46-year-old male. We got the results very late last night,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the union ministry of health and family welfare, had told reporters at the time.