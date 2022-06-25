Omicron’s BA.2.38, BA.2 sub-lineages drive June’s Covid surge, reveals genome sequencing
Mumbai In the latest genome sequencing conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, it was discovered that the current June surge is mostly driven by the BA.2.38 and BA.2 - Omicron sub-lineages in Mumbai.
The BMC laboratory, which started genome sequencing from August last year, processed 364 samples collected between June 1-18. “Of all the samples collected, 49% had the BA.2.38 variant and 40% had the BA.2 variant. Only 5% had the BA.5% variant. Less than 2% of the sample had the BA.4 variant,” said a BMC health official. The official said that it would be interesting to see the interplay between the three sublinegaes. From June 1 to 24, the city has seen 38,059 fresh infections and 28 Covid deaths till date.
While the city has seen less than 2% hospitalisation and most cases have been milder, requiring home isolation, Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC said, “For genome sequencing, we took positive samples with high viral load for processing. The Omicron variant drove the third wave and we are seeing that the June surge is driven by its sub-lineages.,” she said.
With people reluctant to get tested, BMC has instructed private practitioners, private hospitals and its own dispensaries to keep a watch on people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and conduct mandatory RT-PCR on them.
Dr Gautam Bhansali, the chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid, said that the present form of the virus is self-limiting. “The symptoms and treatment in both Omicron and its sub-lineages have almost been the same. It involves an upper respiratory tract infection where you will experience sore throat, dry coughing, have high-grade fever, and malaise-a general feeling of uneasiness. Treatment has been paracetamol and azithromycin- an antibiotic if there is a sore throat. We have seen patients recover in three to four days,” he said.
-
Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government's decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government's directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more.
-
U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades' long service, Lakhimpur Kheri's basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year. A teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14, 02, 215 as GPF disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment.
-
Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years
With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm. According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.
-
Ludhiana: Illegal weapon, bullets recovered from arrested drug peddler’s house
Two days after a 31-year-old man was arrested with 2.05 kg heroin, police recovered an illegal weapon and six bullets from hAkash'shouse. The Special Task Force had also recovered 14 vehicles, including eight cars, and ₹8 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Akash Chopra, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road. The STF also found that his wife, Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, used to help him in drug peddling.
-
Rihand dam to be maintained under new safety guidelines, strengthened
India's most voluminous Rihand dam that cools a number of coal-fired power plants in the Sonbhadra region of Uttar Pradesh will now be maintained as per the Centre's new safety guidelines under the World Bank-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II). The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Friday.
