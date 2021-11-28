On Nawab Malik’s ‘trying to frame him in false cases’ comment, BJP has these questions

After Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleged that some people are trying to frame him in a false case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said a criminal is always under the fear of getting caught.

"There is always a fear of getting caught in the mind of the criminal. If someone is following him, then whose government is in Maharashtra? Who has the home ministry? BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla told news agency ANI on Saturday.

“Instead of posting it on Twitter, why can't he complain to the home minister or police commissioner to initiate an investigation? It simply shows that Nawab Malik now knows that the way action was taken against Anil Deshmukh on the orders of the High Court, in the coming days, his pot of sins is also going to explode,” Shukla added.

Malik, who is also a spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has claimed he has proof that some officers from central investigating agencies were preparing a draft of a complaint against him. He has also alleged that some people are trying to frame him in a false case just like they did with former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

"I have proof of WhatsApp chats about this. If central agencies are planning to lodge false cases against ministers then this is a serious matter and it will not be tolerated," he said.

The NCP leader has also shared photos on Twitter of some people, alleging they were "doing a recce of his house". "These people riding in this car have been doing 'recce' at my house and school for the last few days. Let me know if anyone recognises them. To those in the picture, I want to say that if they need any information from me, I will give it to them," he tweeted on Friday.

The NCP leader also said some people caught two men in a car taking pictures. “It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle. He is usually seen wherever I go to the authorities or submit documents,” he added.

Malik said he will file a formal complaint with Union home minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

“I have multiple pieces of evidence against many conspirators. People are framing me like they framed Anil Deshmukh. It is not like we are scared, but what is the intention?" he added.

Anil Deshmukh was arrested earlier this month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in a money laundering case and is currently in jail under judicial custody.

Malik has been targetting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after the anti-drugs agency raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs in October.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others were arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. They were later granted bail by the Bombay high court.

Malik has claimed that the raid conducted by the NCB was a ploy to extort money from Aryan Khan and this conspiracy was hatched by a purported BJP functionary of which Wankhede was part.

