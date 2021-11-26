Malik claims two people observing his house, shares pictures on Twitter

Mumbai Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik on Friday claimed that two unidentified people were doing recce on his residence and school for the past few days.

He also asked people to share details of the duo by sharing their pictures from his Twitter handle. In one of the posts, he also shared a picture of the car along with the number plate.

“I will file a complaint with the police about the two who were found clicking pictures outside my house. They tried to run away after a few workers tried to approach them. They, however, managed to get their pictures, which I have shared on my Twitter handle,” Malik told HT.

“These are the people doing recce of my house and school for a few days. Share the details if someone is aware of their identity. I want to tell these people who can be seen in pictures to come to me and I am ready to share whatever details they want,” Malik said in his tweet.

In one of the pictures shared by Malik, the registration number on the vehicle is mentioned as MH47-AG466. In another picture, a person can also be seen sitting with a professional camera.

Malik has been making serious allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for the past month. Last month, his office received a threat call after which the state government upgraded his security to Y+ category.