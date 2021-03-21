Home / Cities / Mumbai News / On Param Bir Singh’s claims, Congress says he may be under central agencies’ pressure
mumbai news

On Param Bir Singh’s claims, Congress says he may be under central agencies’ pressure

Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of investigation by the NIA into recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani last month.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Param Bir Singh could be under pressure of central agencies since his close aide (Vaze) is in the NIA custody.(@sachin_inc/Twitter Photo)

Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday said former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, who levelled allegations of corruption against state home minister Anil Deshmukh, might be under pressure of Central agencies.

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said it was not for the first time in India that a serving officer raised allegations against those in power.

Days after he was shunted as Mumbai police commissioner, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, had asked Sachin Vaze and other police officers to collect 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had denied allegations against him as baseless.

Questioning Singh's claims, Sawant said, "Deshmukh was in hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus in February. I had had online interactions with Deshmukh on two occasions when he was indisposed. If Singh's allegations are believed to be true then why did he wait till March and till he was transferred, to raise them".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Param Bir Singh letter on corruption claims against Anil Deshmukh: Who said what

'What kind of Ram rajya is this': Sanjay Raut over attack on Muslim boy in UP

On corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis says ‘not first time'

He said Singh could be under pressure of Central agencies since his close aide (Vaze) is in the NIA custody.

"Singh's allegations raise several questions. All this is scripted. How leaders of BJP gave sound bytes to news channels minutes after Singh's letter became public," he alleged.

Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month.

The NIA had arrested assistant inspector of Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, in the case. The federal agency is also probing the alleged murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of the SUV found outside Ambani's residence, 'Antilia'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra government anil deshmukh
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP