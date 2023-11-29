On the run for 14 days, serial molester arrested from UP

A 23-year-old serial molester, who has been on the run for 14 days, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday by Unit 3 of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police.

The accused, Vishal Kanojia, 23.

The accused, Vishal Kanojia, 23, was wanted in a molestation case registered with the Tulinj police. Last week, the police released the CCTV footage of the molester and asked citizens to help them identify the molester, who was on the run for two weeks.

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 14, when Kanojiya had lured a six-year-old girl in Nalasopara East when she was playing outside her house and sexually harassed her. The police had received several complaints against Kanojiya from other parents in the vicinity.

“There were two cases registered against two molesters, and because of these incidents, there was fear among parents in the area,” said the police officer.

The officers said that after issuing the CCTV recordings, the UP STF officials gave a tip-off to the crime branch officers who arrested Kanojia in Mirzapur.

The accused has been arrested under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).