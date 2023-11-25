Teacher booked for molesting UPSC aspirant

PUNE Pune city police have booked a 28-year-old coaching teacher for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old student Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant. Pune police have booked a 28-year-old coaching teacher for allegedly molesting 19-year-old UPSC aspirant. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took between June and November 2023. The accused has been identified as Amit Simranvar from Model Colony.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, since June 2023, the accused repeatedly molested and physically assaulted the victim.

Police said the accused forced the victim to have inappropriate conversations.

Police officials from the Chatuhshrungi police station said that the accused subjected her to repeated instances of molestation, which included the use of a plastic stick for physical assault.

The accused also passed comments on the relationship of the victim’s parents.

As per the complaint given by the victim, we have registered a police complaint in this case and further investigation is underway, said officials.