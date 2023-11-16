On way home, woman raped near Titwala station

Thane: A man was arrested on Tuesday for raping a married woman and threatening to kill her after he forcibly dragged her to the bushes near the railway tracks of Titwala station on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Nishant Chavan, a resident of Padgha village in Bhiwandi taluka.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the incident occurred when the 32-year-old woman, who works with a private company in Shahad on Kalyan-Kasara Road, was travelling home along a path near the railway track after alighting from a local train.

Before the incident, she was talking to her husband on the phone while walking. The accused suddenly attacked her and took her to the bushes near the track. After raping her, the accused threatened to kill her. The victim, however, narrated the incident to her husband and reported it to the police immediately.

Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner, police, said, “Our team searched for the accused on CCTV cameras and arrested him from the Bhiwandi area. He works in a private company near Titwala and confessed to the crime”.

The accused have been booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

