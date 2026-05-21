Once again, train wrongly routed at CSMT

Mumbai: In the second operational lapse in less than a month, a suburban local meant to enter platform number six at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) got diverted to platform number nine on Wednesday evening, causing much confusion among passengers during the rush hour and delaying several suburban services by up to 20 minutes.

Image for representation (Hindustan Times)

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Platform numbers nine to 18 cater to outstation trains, whereas platforms 1-8 are meant for suburban locals.

However, in a statement released to the media, the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said the train, which had arrived from Kasara, was purposely diverted to another platform and there was no safety hazard in the alteration.

“Passengers were informed about the change at the right time, and all passengers travelling back to Titwala by the same train were given proper assistance and information at the station. The return journey started only after all passengers boarded the train,” Nila said.

Earlier, on April 21, a potential mishap at the CSMT was averted thanks to a motorman’s alertness. A Badlapur-CSMT fast local which was supposed to enter platform number four got incorrectly routed towards platform 5, where another train was already stationed. However, the motorman in the Badlapur-CSMT local noticed the train in front and applied the brakes on time, saving further trouble.

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