One arrested, another escapes in chain snatching incident in Airoli

A 28-year-old man, who along with an accomplice allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in Airoli, was nabbed by a few local residents of the area on Friday. His accomplice, however, managed to escape on the bike and the police are now searching for him.

According to the police, the arrested accused was riding the bike and his accomplice was riding pillion. At around 8am, the man riding pillion snatched the gold chain of a woman walking alone at Sector 7.

Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector of Rabale police station, said, “After snatching the chain, the accused tried to run away on the bike. The woman, however, raised an alarm and a few local residents nabbed both the accused. But the man who was riding pillion, somehow freed himself from their grasp and escaped on the bike. He also took the stolen chain with him. The residents later took the other accused to the police station and handed him over to us.”

The police, however, did not disclose the name of the arrested accused as his accomplice is still on the run.

“Prima facie it appears that they had been operating in Navi Mumbai for the past several months,” another police officer said.