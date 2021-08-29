Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / One dead after compound wall of Mhada building collapses in south Mumbai
mumbai news

One dead after compound wall of Mhada building collapses in south Mumbai

The compound wall of the structure had developed a crack and the residents from the building and nearby buildings were getting it repaired. During the repair work, the wall collapsed
By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:56 AM IST
The victim was extricated from the debris and rushed to Elizabeth Hospital. As per information received from the hospital, at 5.20pm, he was declared brought dead. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

A 37-year-old man was killed after a compound wall of a residential building in Banganga at south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area collapsed on Saturday. The incident was reported at 4.13pm by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ward control room to the disaster management department. The building had been developed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada).

The victim, Hitesh Shivram Bhuvad, was extricated from the debris and was rushed to Elizabeth Hospital. As per information received from the hospital, at 5.20pm, he was declared brought dead. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, which houses the area, said, “The compound wall of the structure had developed a crack and the residents from the building and nearby buildings were getting it repaired. During the repair work, the wall collapsed.” The victim was a resident of the same area and was helping with the wall repair work.

Mumbai fire brigade, police, MHADA officials and an ambulance were mobilised for disaster response, according to information from the disaster management department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Fibrosis-like lung damage reverses in 80% of Covid patients’

Housing society fined for failing to allot parking lots as per bylaws

Mumbai sees rise in fresh Covid-19 cases for 4 days

Mumbai: Two arrested for sending nudes to 10-year-old
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP