One dead after compound wall of Mhada building collapses in south Mumbai

A 37-year-old man was killed after a compound wall of a residential building in Banganga at south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area collapsed on Saturday. The incident was reported at 4.13pm by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ward control room to the disaster management department. The building had been developed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada).

The victim, Hitesh Shivram Bhuvad, was extricated from the debris and was rushed to Elizabeth Hospital. As per information received from the hospital, at 5.20pm, he was declared brought dead. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, which houses the area, said, “The compound wall of the structure had developed a crack and the residents from the building and nearby buildings were getting it repaired. During the repair work, the wall collapsed.” The victim was a resident of the same area and was helping with the wall repair work.

Mumbai fire brigade, police, MHADA officials and an ambulance were mobilised for disaster response, according to information from the disaster management department.