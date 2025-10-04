NAVI MUMBAI: A 42-year-old fisherman died and the driver was injured after a speeding car rammed into their pickup van near Atal Setu toll plaza in Ulwe early on Thursday. They were on their way back home in Raigad after selling fish at Sassoon Dock, the police said. One dead as speeding car rams into van at Atal Setu toll plaza in Ulwe

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.55 am on Thursday when the fishermen, Suhas Shankar Jathari, Gajanan Jagdish Kendu and Tejas Borji, were returning to Murud in Raigad district in a pickup van, being driven by Abhishek Sharad Jawlekar, after selling their fish stock at Sassoon Dock in south Mumbai.

When they reached the Atal Setu toll plaza in Shelghar in Ulwe, a speeding car rammed into their van from behind. Jathari, who was seated in the rear cabin of the pickup van, sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding from his nose and mouth. He, along with the driver who was also injured, was rushed to MGM Hospital in Ulwe, where he was declared dead, said a police officer.

On being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and took the car driver to the Ulwe Police Station and registered a case against him under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(A) and 125(B) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was allowed to leave after issuing a notice of appearance, the officer said.