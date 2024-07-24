 One dead, five injured in accident on Mum-Pune Highway | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One dead, five injured in accident on Mum-Pune Highway

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jul 24, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune highway, 1 grievously injured and 4 others escape with minor injuries. Police cite rash driving as cause.

Navi Mumbai: A group of six youngsters from Owale Village were on their way back from a day-long pilgrimage to the Ekveera temple in Lonavala when they met with an accident at the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

The accident, which occurred around 6am, resulted in the death of the driver, Ajay Vishnu Gire, 21. The remaining passengers, Gajanan Devkar, 22, is reported to be grievously injured, whereas Nilesh Manjulkar, 19, Subash Mali, 24, Dnyaneshwar Mali, 23, and Gopal Mali, 19, escaped with minor injuries. The police said the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving.

The group embarked on the journey on July 21. While coming back in the evening, they stopped at a friend’s place in Talegaon. On Monday, around 2 am, the group resumed their journey. “Initially, Gopal Mali was driving, but following a short break at Lonavala, the deceased Ajay Gire took to the steering wheel. At around 6 am at the old Mumbai-Pune highway, the driver seems to have lost control of the vehicle and toppled, resulting in the death of the driver,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered under sections 106 (1), 125(A), (B), 281, of the BNS, sections 304 (A), 279, 338, 427 of the IPC, and sections 304(A) 279, 338, and 427, 184 of the MVA.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / One dead, five injured in accident on Mum-Pune Highway
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On