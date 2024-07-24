One dead, five injured in accident on Mum-Pune Highway

Navi Mumbai: A group of six youngsters from Owale Village were on their way back from a day-long pilgrimage to the Ekveera temple in Lonavala when they met with an accident at the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Monday. HT Image

The accident, which occurred around 6am, resulted in the death of the driver, Ajay Vishnu Gire, 21. The remaining passengers, Gajanan Devkar, 22, is reported to be grievously injured, whereas Nilesh Manjulkar, 19, Subash Mali, 24, Dnyaneshwar Mali, 23, and Gopal Mali, 19, escaped with minor injuries. The police said the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving.

The group embarked on the journey on July 21. While coming back in the evening, they stopped at a friend’s place in Talegaon. On Monday, around 2 am, the group resumed their journey. “Initially, Gopal Mali was driving, but following a short break at Lonavala, the deceased Ajay Gire took to the steering wheel. At around 6 am at the old Mumbai-Pune highway, the driver seems to have lost control of the vehicle and toppled, resulting in the death of the driver,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered under sections 106 (1), 125(A), (B), 281, of the BNS, sections 304 (A), 279, 338, 427 of the IPC, and sections 304(A) 279, 338, and 427, 184 of the MVA.