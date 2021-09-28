Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One dead, three missing after bus sweeps away on flooded bridge in Maharashtra
mumbai news

One dead, three missing after bus sweeps away on flooded bridge in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) got swept away for about 50 metres while passing through the Dahagaon bridge, which was flooded following heavy rain, and then overturned, an official said.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 04:11 PM IST
There were four passengers in the MSRTC bus, besides its driver and conductor,

One person died and three others were missing after a state transport bus got swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning, officials said. 

The incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded. The bus got swept away for about 50 metres while passing through the bridge, which was flooded following heavy rains in the area, and then overturned, an official said. 

There were four passengers in the bus, besides its driver and conductor, Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said. Two passengers were initially rescued. Later, of the four missing persons, one more was rescued and taken to a local hospital where the person was declared dead by doctors, a spokesperson of the MSRTC said. Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of the MSRTC, told PTI that search was on for the three missing people, including the bus driver and conductor.

Topics
maharashtra maharashtra state road transport corporation msrtc bus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

