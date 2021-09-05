One fireman injured in Mumbai building blaze

One fireman was injured in a level-one fire reported at a ground-plus-seven building in Borivli (West) on Saturday. Nathu Badhak, 43, suffered 8-12% burn injuries and was discharged from the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli, following treatment.

The fire was reported at 7.11am and was extinguished by 9.30am, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the fire is likely to have broken out owing to a short circuit on the seventh floor of the residential building.

“The fire was on the top floor and kept spreading towards the terrace. It was brought under control quickly and we did not have to vacate the building. We assume a short circuit to be the reason behind the fire, but we will have to investigate the cause,” an MFB official said.

The building also houses several commercial offices. No citizen was injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, Archie Vora, a resident from the nearby building, said, “The fire started early in the morning when many residents in and around the building were asleep. Following the fire, there was a lot of smoke coming from the building. Thankfully, there were no injuries due to the incident.”