One held, minor detained in Bihar for woman’s murder

Ulhasnagar: A man was arrested, and a juvenile was detained by the property cell of the Thane crime branch in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman whose body was dumped in a nullah on Haji Malang Road. The third accused is still absconding.

On October 27, the deceased was identified as Menaka Kumari Rawani, who lived with a juvenile at Aadivli village in Ambernath. Her body was found dumped in a nullah at Haji Malang Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hill Line police station after a local alerted the police, said police sources.

The body was sent to the Central hospital for a post-mortem. The police suspected that she may have been strangulated before her body was dumped in the nullah.

Upon scanning the CCTV footage, the police spotted three suspicious men moving in the area.

With the help of tracing their mobile location, they found that they were in the Buxar district of Bihar.

Anil Jagtap, senior police inspector, Hill Line police station, said, “We formed a team and dispatched it to Bihar and with the help of Bihar police, we found the location of the accused, Naga Yadav, 28, and he was arrested on November 7”.

During interrogation, Yadav revealed that Rawani was in an illicit relationship with a juvenile and the juvenile’s father had an objection to the relationship as she was from a lower caste.

Upset over the relationship, the minor’s father along with his son and Yadav conspired to kill her and decided to dump her body in a hilly area at Haji Malang, said police sources. Later, the boy was arrested in Bihar on November 11. After the police realised, he was a minor, they detained him and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was placed in a correction home in Bhiwandi. The juvenile’s father is still on the run.

“The deceased woman and the juvenile were in a relationship for the past year. We learned that in the past few months, they had heated arguments, and the boy informed his father, who later committed the offence and fled from the city. We have launched a search for the father, and we will soon nab him,” Jagtap said.

