One killed, one hurt in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A 49-year-old driver died after his pick-up van rammed into the railings of Mumbai-Pune Expressway and then toppled on the road in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The cleaner of the van also suffered injuries in the accident and he is now recuperating in a hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the van was transporting pork from Pune to Mumbai.

As the van was crossing the Borghat area near Khopoli (in Raigad district) around 2.30 am, the driver, Sachin Shinde somehow lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the metal railings along the road. Shinde then tried to take the van back to the road, but the vehicle lost balance and toppled on the road.

“Shinde suffered severe injuries on different parts of his body in the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital by a few residents but he succumbed there after some time. He was a resident of Pune. The cleaner, who was also injured, is still in the hospital. According to the doctors, he is now stable and will be discharged soon,” said a police officer from Khopoli police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have registered a case under sections 304a, 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act against Shinde.