One dead, four injured in Bhayandar building collapse

One person was killed, and four others were injured after a portion of a building opposite the ticket window of Bhayander railway station collapsed on Thursday. The incident occurred around 11am, causing panic among officer-goers.

Mumbai, India - July 20, 2023 : A balcony collapsed in Kirti Estate building in Bhayandar East, under the jurisdiction of MBMC, opposite Bhayander station East ticket window, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials of the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation said the building, Navkirti Premises, had been categorised as dangerous and had no tenants.

The deceased, identified as Durga Ram, aged around 45, used to work as a cobbler at the station, a civic officer said.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole said Ram was near an auto when a wall of the building collapsed. “While the auto driver ran in the opposite direction of the building, Ram ran towards it. He was pulled out from under the debris and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Dhole further said there are 15 dilapidated buildings in the area which have been emptied. “We have started demolishing this building (Navkirti Premises) and it should be finished within a few days. Two more such buildings will be pulled down soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured people have been identified as George Fernandes 55, Harischandra Maurya 55, Indrajit Sharma, 48, and Abid Ali, 22. They were admitted to Tembha hospital in Bhaindar, officials said.

When HT visited the spot, it found that the wall of a bar and restaurant on the first floor collapsed. The building is a commercial unit housing bars and restaurants, printing presses, cloth stores etc. Local shopkeepers said they received an eviction notice from the corporation eight days ago and were looking for alternative sites.

Ashwin Patil, a worker at a printing press, said, “We had no idea that part of the building had collapsed. Only when the police came in and asked us to rush out then did we realise that some accident had happened.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another shop owner, who requested not to be named, said, “We had shortlisted a shop nearby to shift our office, but we couldn’t do it due to the rain. What has happened is scary.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON