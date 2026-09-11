Onion prices in Mumbai double to 60 per kg, expected to rise further

Onion prices in Mumbai, currently pegged at ₹60-70 per kg, have almost doubled in the last month, and could rise further as demand from other states grows.

Onion prices at Lasalgaon are higher than in Vashi, with good-quality onions, bought by major hotel chains and by farmers for seeds, fetching around ₹55 per kg (Representative)

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Traders at the wholesale markets in Vashi and Lasalgaon, one of the country’s largest onion markets, said falling arrivals have pushed up wholesale prices at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi to ₹45-46 per kg from ₹15-25 a month ago. Retail prices have risen to ₹60-70 per kg from ₹30-45 during the corresponding period.

APMC sources in Lasalgaon said onion prices had surged in the last month due to a drop in arrivals from onion-growing belts in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune and Solapur. Sources in Vashi said rising demand from Delhi and southern states could push wholesale prices to ₹60 per kg within the next fortnight.

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APMC wholesaler at Vashi, Ashok Karpe, said arrivals had fallen to 60-70 trucks from around 100. “The next crop is expected after two-and-a-half months, when prices are likely to ease once fresh arrivals begin,” he said.

Onion prices at Lasalgaon are higher than in Vashi, with good-quality onions, bought by major hotel chains and by farmers for seeds, fetching around ₹55 per kg. “This is the highest wholesale price in the last two years. There is a possibility of a further increase over the next month until onions from neighbouring states such as Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka begin arriving in larger quantities,” said Lasalgaon APMC chairperson D K Jagtap.

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Current arrivals at Lasalgaon are around 9,000 quintals, about 50% lower than normal, according to APMC sources.

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Nashik onion traders said the arrival of late Kharif onions could be delayed due to the prolonged absence of rainfall. Late Kharif onions are generally harvested in January and February. “In October, we will get a clearer picture of late Kharif production once sowing is completed,” said Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the state onion growers’ association.