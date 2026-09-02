Delhi to get 1,000 MT subsidised onions from Centre; to be sold at ₹35/kg

The Centre will provide 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi, which will be sold to consumers at ₹35 per kg through fair price shops and mobile vans across the capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday. The government is closely monitoring the availability and prices of onions (Photo for representation)

The move comes amid concerns over skyrocketing onion prices and availability in Delhi. The Delhi government said the subsidised stock will help maintain adequate supplies and ensure that the essential kitchen staple remains affordable for consumers.

The onions will be distributed through fair price shops, while the government will also deploy one van in each of Delhi’s 13 districts. These mobile outlets will move through different areas to make the subsidised onions available, including in locations where access to fair price shops may be limited, officials said.

CM Gupta said the government was closely monitoring the availability and prices of onions and would take steps to prevent a shortage in the capital.

The government said its priority was to ensure that essential food items remained available to residents at reasonable prices. The Centre’s decision to allocate 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi is expected to strengthen supplies and provide consumers access to onions at the fixed price of ₹35 per kg, officials said.

The mobile van distribution is also aimed at widening the reach of the subsidised stock beyond the network of fair price shops. By covering all districts, the government intends to make the supply accessible across different parts of the city.

The Delhi government said it would continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to maintain adequate onion availability and protect consumers from a sharp rise in prices.