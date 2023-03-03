Onion procurement figures by given by CM and deputy causes uproar

Mumbai: The contradiction in the figures of the procurement of onion, in the wake of falling prices, given by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave an opportunity to the opposition to attack the government.

The CM had on Monday said that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has procured 2.38 lakh quintal onion, while Fadnavis on Thursday said that the procurement till date was 18,743 quintals.

The issue of falling price of onion leading to huge losses to onion growers, was raised in the first day of the budget session, which started from Monday. This led to an uproar in both the houses of the legislature.

The state government had announced to constitute a committee of officers and experts to recommend the steps to be taken to give respite to the farmers. Shinde had said that the government would stand by the farmers and the government has procured 2.38 lakh quintal at the support price.

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar had, on Monday, raised objection to the government claim saying the information given by the CM was wrong and the NAFED has not procured any stock from the onion leaving farmers in the clutches of private traders, who have been exploiting farmers by buying the onion at throwaway prices.

When Fadnnavis, on Thursday said in the Assembly that the procurement of 18,743 quintal has been done by NAFED, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal pointed at the contradiction in the figures given by him and the CM.

Fadnavis said that the figures given by the CM were accurate but they were from the previous season, while the one given by him were for the current season.

Bhujbal also said that the centers set up by the NAFED were procuring onion from traders and not from the farmers leading to profiteering by the traders. Fadnavis said that the NAFED will be asked to set up the procurement centers in Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees so that the farmers could sell their onions directly to government mechanism.