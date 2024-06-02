 Only 1,167 of 5,000 billboards in the city are legal, says Somaiya | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Only 1,167 of 5,000 billboards in the city are legal, says Somaiya

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2024 07:12 AM IST

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges only 1,167 out of 5,000 hoardings in Mumbai are legal, demands action against IPS officer for Ghatkopar billboard collapse.

Mumbai: Nearly 20 days after a massive billboard collapsed in Ghatkopar which killed 17 persons and injured 75, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that only 1,167 hoardings out of 5,000 across the city are legal. He also demanded action against IPS officer and former railway police commissioner Qaiser Khalid holding him responsible for the Ghatkopar incident.

HT Image
HT Image

Somaiya met the relatives and friends of the 17 victims of the Ghatkopar accident and said he would move to the Bombay high court for their rehabilitation. The senior BJP leader also assured to help them in their rehabilitation and get the due compensation from authorities.

Somaiya said, “Of the 5,000 hoardings in the city, only 1,167 are legal, while of 62 hoardings on the land owned by MHADA, only two are legal. The Ghatkopar hoarding was illegally permitted by Khalid in 2020. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, additional chief secretary Sujata Saunik, director general of police Rashmi Shukla have assured me action against Khalid.”

Somaiya also questioned why Drushti Bhinde, daughter of Bhavesh Bhinde, who owned the Ghatkopar hoarding has not been arrested despite holding major shares in the company. Bhavesh Bhinde was arrested by the police. Somaiya said that he has handed over all the documents related to Bhinde, his company and the police officer to the special investigation team set up to probe the incident.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Only 1,167 of 5,000 billboards in the city are legal, says Somaiya
