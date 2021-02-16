Only 71 health workers in Mumbai get Covid-19 second dose

Only 71 healthcare workers got the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday – the first day of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) drive for this category. The 71 are among the 1,926 who received the first dose on January 16, the day the first phase of the vaccination drive began. The low number of beneficiaries has been attributed to a technical problem with the Co-WIN portal, due to which all beneficiaries who turned up at the vaccination centres could not be vaccinated. The second dose can be administered after 28 days since the administration of the first dose.

Overall, the BMC vaccinated 5,203 people on Monday including those who turned up for the first and second dose, with a turnout of 50%. Of these, 1,593 were health care workers and 3,610 were frontline workers. Four beneficiaries reported minor adverse events following immunization (AEFI) such as dizziness, and were kept under observation for 30 minutes before being discharged

So far, the BMC has vaccinated a total of 119,339 healthcare and frontline workers with the first dose, of which 91,627 are healthcare workers and 27,783 are frontline workers. In addition, a total of 71 healthcare workers have been given the second dose.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC’s public health department, said, “There were some issues with the Co-WIN application. It will be streamlined from Tuesday.”

In the past few days, the turnout of frontline workers has been better than healthcare workers. On Saturday, 3,864 frontline workers were vaccinated with a turnout of 69%, whereas 2618 healthcare workers were vaccinated with a turnout of 60%. Similarly, on Friday, 3,979 frontline workers were vaccinated with a turnout of 70%, whereas 2,382 healthcare workers were vaccinated with a turnout of 11%. On Thursday, 3,781 frontline workers were vaccinated with a turnout of 67%, and 1,989 healthcare workers were vaccinated with a turnout of 51%.

The BMC on Sunday shortlisted 20 private hospitals who will be allowed to start Covid-19 vaccination centres to inoculate their own staff. A training session for staff from these 20 hospitals will be held on Tuesday. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of the public health department in BMC, said, “After the training, we will give the go-ahead for private hospitals to vaccinate their own staff. Some may not be able to start the drive on their premises immediately from Wednesday, due to logistics issues.”

Presently, BMC has 23 vaccination centres across the city for the drive, which include the temporary jumbo facilities set up at BKC, NESCO in Goregaon, and Dahisar and Mulund jumbo facilities.

Dr Sachin Jain, from Hinduja Hospital at Khar, said, “I took the second dose on Monday. In the last one month, I have taken both doses of Covishield, and have not reported any adverse effects. I was having only mild weakness and mild fever after first dose, but nothing further. I urge all our citizens to go and take the vaccine shot when they get the chance as it is completely safe.”