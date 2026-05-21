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Operation Golden Drop: DRI busts airport gold-smuggling racket, seizes 4.8 crore haul

According to DRI officials, the syndicate used transit passengers arriving from foreign destinations to smuggle gold into the country through a sophisticated and clandestine network. The carriers allegedly ingested gold dust packed in wax and concealed inside egg-shaped capsules before landing in Mumbai

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a “highly organised” gold-smuggling syndicate operating through Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing 3 kg of smuggled foreign-origin gold worth 4.8 crore and arresting a food outlet employee allegedly tasked with ferrying the contraband out of the airport.

Operation Golden Drop: DRI busts airport gold-smuggling racket, seizes 4.8 crore haul

According to DRI officials, the syndicate used transit passengers arriving from foreign destinations to smuggle gold into the country through a sophisticated and clandestine network. The carriers allegedly ingested gold dust packed in wax and concealed inside egg-shaped capsules before landing in Mumbai.

The smuggled gold was then allegedly handed over to a member of the cleaning staff employed at a food outlet within the airport premises. Investigators said the employee’s role was to discreetly collect the contraband and deliver it to designated receivers outside the airport while evading customs checks and surveillance.

The DRI seized the gold allegedly collected by the staffer and has launched a wider probe to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the network’s operations.

 
contraband directorate of revenue intelligence mumbai airport gold smuggling
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