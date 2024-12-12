MUMBAI: Whispers of ‘Operation Lotus’ are once again doing the rounds in Maharashtra’s political circles, a dreaded term for opposition parties reeling from a brutal electoral defeat. The term, stripped of it sheen, refers to defections allegedly orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a practice it has used effectively in the past. ‘Operation Lotus’ talks gain traction

The phrase has brought back memories of defections and splits that shook two major political parties, reshaping the state’s political landscape since 2022. Now, after the recent state elections, BJP leaders claim many newly elected MLAs and MPs from opposition parties, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), are sending out feelers, and may want to switch sides.

The three parties in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) – managed a meager 46 seats in a 288-member assembly – too low even to claim the post of leader of the opposition. MLAs from the MVA are growing increasingly concerned about their political future after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance recently swept to power. These MLAs and even MPs point out that their development funds are much lower than those of their colleagues in the ruling parties. They claim this will make it difficult for them to cultivate their constituencies before the next election.

The Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have only 9 and 8 MPs in the Lok Sabha, making defections in these parties fairly easy. “If two-thirds of existing MPs walk out of the party, the anti-defection law would not be applicable to them. The Narendra Modi government has a thin majority in the Lok Sabha, that too with the support of two regional parties. The BJP would definitely benefit by wooing opposition MPs. The NCP (SP) is on a particularly sticky wicket, especially in view of the recent meeting of party MPs. Also, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre (NCP-SP) recently paid deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar a courtesy call.

On Wednesday, NCP-SP MP from Beed, Bajrang Sonawane met Union home minister Amit Shah, to demand an investigation into the murder of a sarpanch in his constituency. Although the murder has snowballed into a sensitive issue, the appointment given to a first-time MP by Shah’s has raised eyebrows in his party.

Leaders from both sides, however, say defections are unlikely to take place in the foreseeable future. “The Mahayuti does not need additional MLAs. As far as MPs are concerned, the BJP will have its eyes on opposition MPs from Maharashtra, but the party will wait for an appropriate time to approach them,” according to a state BJP leader.

Nevertheless, rumblings about Opposition Lotus are not unfounded. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said many MLAs and MPs from the MVA are restless. “Many of them are in touch with us. They claim their parties are not paying attention to them and there is no support from the party leadership. They also say the leadership is not even holding meetings to discuss the political scenario in their constituencies after the election results,” he said.

Countering claims of possible defections, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP has been misusing central agencies to implement ‘Operation Lotus’. “The BJP is crushing democracy by misusing central agencies. The ‘operation’ is nothing but buying out democracy with money earned from corruption,” he said, adding that none of the elected representatives will quit the party.