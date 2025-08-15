MUMBAI: Civil society groups, non-profits and opposition parties in Maharashtra have planned a coordinated movement against the controversial Maharashtra Special Public Security (SPS) Bill, passed by the state legislature recently. Oppn, civil society groups plan movement against public security bill

At a joint conference on Thursday, leaders of these groups and political parties announced a chain of protests, starting with September 10 and October 2, when they will mount a joint agitation across Maharashtra.

Civil society groups also urged MPs and MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to hold at least one protest rally in their respective constituencies after the October 2 agitation. The idea is to keep up the pressure on the Mahayuti government, to force it to reconsider its decision on the bill, which is yet to be cleared by governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The bill, whose stated objective is to clamp down on “urban naxals”, is widely seen as a tool of the state to silence dissent and suppress freedom of expression, among other fundamental rights. Critics point out that the sweeping powers it confers on the state and the ambiguity of its key terms, amplifies its potential for misuse.

Top MVA leaders were present at Thursday’s conference. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar urged his political colleagues to create awareness of the provisions of the bill among citizens. “We have to work together to keep regressive powers away. Once we are determined to do it, we have the strength to show them their real place,” Pawar stated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “Those who are involved in anti-national activities, must be hanged but the bill does not mention treason. Instead, it talks about ‘extremist leftists’, which is also not defined. Let the government clearly say the law is against those involved in anti-national activities and we will support it but it should not be used indiscriminately.”

Social activist Teesta Setalvad questioned the state’s argument that other states had enacted a similar law. “The said acts were enacted by those states when the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was not imposed to prevent terrorist activities. Also, the entire section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is based on the definition of UAPA,” Setalvad said, underlining that the MSPS Act is redundant.

Social activist Ulka Mahajan too slammed the government, “Civil society groups actively campaigned against the government, and as a result they had to face the heat. This legislation was brought to ensure that our freedom of expression will be snatched in the garb of Maoism if we try to raise our voice against them again,” Mahajan alleged.

On the appointment of Aarti Sathe, former BJP spokesperson, as a new judge of the Bombay High Court, Pawar said, “Regressive powers are not limited to the government; they are now attacking the judicial system. Recently, a person was appointed as a (high court) judge although she was the BJP spokesperson for several years. Incidents of misuse of power and the attack on fundamental rights of the people are rising steeply.”

Thackeray urged Chief Justice of India BR Gavai to expedite the hearing on cases relating to the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP. “I am requesting you as democracy is writhing at the doorstep of the Supreme Court. It is about to die, pay your attention here as well,” the Sena (UBT) chief said.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, accused chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of being inspired by MS Golwalkar’s book, Bunch of Thoughts. “The ‘Cheap Minister’ of Maharashtra is openly dreaming… of going to Delhi and becoming the prime minister. In order to shape the country in line with Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts, Fadnavis has undertaken all these manoeuvres,” alleged Sapkal.

The BJP too responded to the allegations and said that Thackeray is an “opportunist revolving around the orbit of power”. “In 2019, he sought votes alongside the BJP, but as soon as power was in sight, they shamelessly travelled with Congress. He forced Raj Thackeray to leave the party, yet pleaded with him for an alliance; he spoke against the Gujarati community, but put up ‘Kem Cho’ banners during the election in his son’s constituency; raised the slogan of Hindutva for votes, but announced an Urdu Bhavan upon coming to power,” said Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson, BJP, in a social media post.