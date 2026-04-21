MUMBAI: The opposition hit back at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to explain why there was a need for a Women’s Reservation Bill when it had been cleared in 2023. The Congress alleged the government wanted to actually clear the delimitation bill in the guise of women’s reservation, which had exposed the true face of the BJP.

Oppn hits back, says BJP wanted to pass delimitation bill in guise of women’s quota

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In separate media interactions in Mumbai on Monday, opposition parties countered the BJP’s claim that they had “betrayed women” by defeating the bill in parliament. “If the government truly wanted to make reservations for women, why not grant reservation within the current strength of 543 MPs? They want to provide reservations only after increasing the number of MPs, which clearly means they do not want to make any reservation at all,” alleged Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and MP Praniti Shinde, during a media interaction with another MP, Shobha Bachav.

Shinde alleged that, for the BJP, elections are important, not the unity of the country. “Through the delimitation bill, they have tried to create a divide between North and South India,” she said. “The BJP is trying to bring in the delimitation bill by playing with the emotions of women. Elections are underway in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and they are making false attempts to win women’s votes.”

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{{^usCountry}} At the YB Chavan Centre, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule asked why the central government had not implemented the women’s bill, which was unanimously passed almost three years ago. “This is because they want to clear the bill for delimitation,” she argued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the YB Chavan Centre, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule asked why the central government had not implemented the women’s bill, which was unanimously passed almost three years ago. “This is because they want to clear the bill for delimitation,” she argued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule said she had expected a more informed stand from him on the issue. “Leaders across the ruling alliance are speaking in one voice because they have been briefed to follow a line.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule said she had expected a more informed stand from him on the issue. “Leaders across the ruling alliance are speaking in one voice because they have been briefed to follow a line.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Baramati MP said the opposition had never opposed women’s reservation. “Implement it immediately. I am ready to debate on this any time, anywhere,” she said, accepting a challenge by Fadnavis for a debate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Baramati MP said the opposition had never opposed women’s reservation. “Implement it immediately. I am ready to debate on this any time, anywhere,” she said, accepting a challenge by Fadnavis for a debate. {{/usCountry}}

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