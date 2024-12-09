Oppn meets Fadnavis, demands LoP and Dy speaker posts

Decimated in the assembly polls held last month, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has now staked a claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) as well as that of deputy speaker. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly.(PTI)

In a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, MVA leaders claimed that there was no rule or norm of not appointing a LoP if no opposition party had at least 10% MLAs of the total size of the assembly.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) failed to notch up even 10% of the total strength of the lower house, which comes to 29 members. While the Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, the Congress won 16 and the NCP (SP) just 10.

The ruling Mahayuti, which collectively won 236 seats against the MVA’s 48, is unlikely to concede the post officially to the opposition.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who met Fadnavis along with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav, said that the MVA had demanded both posts during their meeting with the CM.

“The MVA did not put up a candidate in the speaker’s election to maintain Maharashtra’s rich tradition of electing the speaker unopposed,” he said. “Similarly we want the ruling alliance to give us the posts of leader of the opposition and deputy speaker.” Patole claimed that Fadnavis had “reacted positively”.

The MVA leaders also contended that the opposition alliance had collectively fought the election and since their collective number of seats was over 10%, they should be given the post.

Four-term MLA Jadhav said he had written to the Vidhan Bhavan administration immediately after the elections, enquiring about the rules and norms related to the election of the LoP.

“They have no reply, as there is no rule that restricts the opposition from claiming the post if it does not have 10% of seats in the house,” he said. “In Maharashtra’s political history, there are instances when the Congress gave the post to the opposition parties in the 1980s and prior even though they did not have 10% of seats.”

The MVA leaders have contended that in other states too, such as Delhi, opposition parties have been given the position despite not having adequate numbers.

Since the Shiv Sena (UBT) has the highest number of seats among the opposition parties, it is eyeing the post if conceded by the government. Four-term MLA from Guhagar Bhaskar Jadhav and three-term Dindoshi MLA Sunil Prabhu are reportedly the frontrunners for the post.

According to BJP leaders, however, the government is unlikely to concede the post to the opposition.

CM Fadnavis, while addressing a press conference on Thursday, had said that the decision would be taken by the speaker.

“However, though technically the speaker takes the decision, it is the ruling alliance’s call executed by the speaker,” he said.

When questioned, Rahul Narwekar said it was the prerogative of the speaker. “If any such proposal comes before me after I become the speaker, I will check the criteria,” he said. “An appropriate decision will be taken on it.”

While speaking about the other post demanded, that of deputy speaker, Jadhav said, “Until 1999, the deputy speaker would be from the opposition, but this was discontinued. We have urged the government to resume the tradition.”

Meanwhile, Opposition MLAs who boycotted the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday to protest against the alleged manipulation of EVMs, took oath on Sunday, the second day of the special session.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who took oath on Sunday, blamed the misuse of EVMs by the ruling alliance for its sweeping victory.

“This mandate is of the Election Commission and not the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Aaditya had boycotted the oath-taking ceremony in solidarity with the people of Markadwadi who were booked by the police for attempting to conduct a mock poll using ballot papers.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, in a jibe at the MVA, asked, “If the opposition MLAs have taken an oath today after yesterday’s boycott protesting against EVMs, does this mean that the EVMs are functioning well now? The MVA must welcome the mandate given by the people.”