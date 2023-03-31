Opposition slams Shinde-Fadnavis over SC’s ‘impotent’ govt remark

The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Thursday attacked the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis duo, claiming that the Supreme Court had called the state government “impotent” during a hearing on hate speeches.

Mumbai, India - March 20, 2023: Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar addressing the media, during the Maharashtra Budget Session, at Vidhan Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Do you know that the SC on Wednesday called it an impotent government? Is this not an insult to Maharashtra? Is it not a failure of the state government?” leader of opposition in the assembly Ajit Pawar said at a media interaction in Nashik.

“The apex court was forced to use that term. Now, who would the ruling alliance leaders blame this for?” the NCP leader asked, adding, “It’s time for them to introspect.”

However, deputy chief minister Fadnavis denied the charges, and said some people are deliberately twisting the apex court’s remarks.

The top court was reportedly hearing a contempt petition on the state’s failure to control hate speeches against Muslims. The SC sought an explanation from the government and also made certain observations, it is believed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State Congress president Nana Patole said the apex court had expressed its anger over the government’s inaction.

“This government has brought a big blow to the image of Maharashtra. Communal tension is on the rise due to hate speeches made by certain organisations, but no action has been taken against them,” Patole said. “This is a big slap on the face of the Shinde-Fadnavis government and they have no right to remain in power.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said so far, the apex court had not used the term in reference to any state government. “We have been saying that the government does not exist in Maharashtra; the chief minister has made himself a slave. The Supreme Court attacked his position.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fadnavis claimed that the apex court had neither said anything against Maharashtra nor had it begun any contempt proceeding against the government. “After the solicitor general brought to the SC’s notice about the situation in other states, the SC directed all the states for action (against hate speeches). Some people are deliberately twisting the court’s remarks.”