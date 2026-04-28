MUMBAI: The opposition to renaming the century-old KEM Hospital is gathering momentum. After resident doctors voiced their dismay on Friday, opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have called for the move to be withdrawn, urging the authorities to instead prioritise healthcare needs over symbolic changes.

Mumbai, India - April 17, 2020: People passby KEM Hospital, Parel in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

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The renaming proposal was cleared by the civic health committee on Friday but is yet to come up for discussion before the civic general body, which will decide its fate.

The Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhary and corporator Sachin Sawant have written separately to key civic authorities, objecting to the renaming proposal initiated by cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The minister has suggested that the Parel-based institution be called ‘Kaushalyashreshtha Eklavya Memorial Hospital’ instead of King Edward Memorial Hospital. Lodha believes names associated with India’s colonial past must be replaced with those of inspirational figures rooted in Indian heritage.

However, in his letter to KEM Hospital dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Choudhary highlighted the hospital’s importance as a lifeline for underprivileged patients, noting that it draws people from across Maharashtra and the country.

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{{^usCountry}} “The institution recently completed 100 years on January 22, 2026, and has earned global recognition under its existing name,” he said. Emphasising its historical legacy and contribution to medical education, Choudhary argued that renaming the hospital would undermine its identity and reputation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The institution recently completed 100 years on January 22, 2026, and has earned global recognition under its existing name,” he said. Emphasising its historical legacy and contribution to medical education, Choudhary argued that renaming the hospital would undermine its identity and reputation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sawant, in his communication to mayor Ritu Tawde and municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, questioned the rationale behind the renaming proposal and pointed to what he called a “contradiction”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sawant, in his communication to mayor Ritu Tawde and municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, questioned the rationale behind the renaming proposal and pointed to what he called a “contradiction”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Lodha, who is also a prominent builder, wants a name that will reflect indigenous heritage, Sawant noted that several real-estate developments linked to him continue to carry English or colonial-era names. He cited the example of a luxury tower named ‘Lodha Altamount’, on the officially renamed SK Barodawala Marg, as evidence of this inconsistency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Lodha, who is also a prominent builder, wants a name that will reflect indigenous heritage, Sawant noted that several real-estate developments linked to him continue to carry English or colonial-era names. He cited the example of a luxury tower named ‘Lodha Altamount’, on the officially renamed SK Barodawala Marg, as evidence of this inconsistency. {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai’s largest civic hospital, attached to the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, has long been central to public healthcare, and medical education and research. Its proposed renaming has sent ripples through the medical community. On Saturday, the KEM Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (KEM MARD) issued a statement, voicing their opposition to the move. The two Sena (UBT) elected representatives have backed the resident doctors, pointing out that as KEM Hospital marks its centenary year, the focus should be on expanding infrastructure, including increasing ICU bed capacity and improving patient services.

Choudhary said the minister could consider building a new charitable hospital within one of his private developments and give it any mane he chooses to, rather than altering the identity of an established public institution.

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