Organiser of Vikasit Bharat Yatra booked for flag code violations

Bhiwandi

The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have registered an offence against one of the organizers of BJP programme Vikasit Bharat Yatra for allegedly showcasing the Indian flag upside down, violating the flag code.

An image of the Indian tricolor was placed on the platform in reverse order during the BJP’s Vikasit Bharat Yatra programme held at Kalher in Bhiwandi taluka on December 9. Due to this, Bhiwandi Panchayat Samiti block Development Officer Pradeep Ghorpade lodged a complaint with the Narpoli police station and registered a case against the organiser for disrespecting the national flag by wrongly displaying the Indian flag.

Ghorpade said, “The contract for organising BJP’s Vikasit Bharat Yatra and Prime Minister Modi’s interaction program at Kalher on December 9 was given to Alankar Patil of Gurudatta Enterprises. However, he displayed the national flag in a reverse order, with green on top and saffron at the bottom. None of the officials even noticed nor corrected it at the time of the event. Therefore, for this negligence, I reached the police station on Monday to file an FIR in the matter.”

Former minister Jitendra Awhad also pointed out this act after he came to know about it. He said, “The image of the tricolor on the LED screen installed for Modi’s dialogue program was also reverted. Although all the government agencies including the Union Minister. Guardian Minister of Thane district and other district officials were present at the programme, no leader or officer noticed the reverted image of the tricolor. This is unfortunate.”

Narpoli police have registered a case on the organizer Alankar Patil under Section 2 of Insult to National Honor Act 1971, (the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both).

